Kuwait-Based Fund, UK Sign Mous On Sudan, Somalia Aid
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Britain's Foreign Office signed on Sunday a pair of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Sudan and Somalia.
As part of the "partnership" between KFAED and the UK's foreign office, a humanitarian grant worth USD 10 million, with each side contributing half of the total figure, will support the works of the UN's children's agency UNICEF in Sudan, the Kuwait-based fund said in a statement.
A separate MoU entails a grant worth USD 5 million to fund a joint project aiming to prop up the efforts of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (ICRC) in Somalia, added the statement, citing the initiative as a testament to the Kuwaiti fund's commitment to bolster ties with global aid bodies.
On KFAED's ties with the UK foreign office, the Kuwaiti fund's acting chief Waleed Al-Bahar said the two sides work as a cohesive unit in a bid to meet the needs of the most vulnerable, highlighting their partnership as encapsulating Kuwait's significant presence in the humanitarian arena, it said.
Hailing the Kuwaiti fund's partnership with the British foreign office as a "joint commitment" towards humanity, ICRC's delegation head for Gulf Arab states Mamadou Sow said the grant for Somalia is not merely financial aid, rather, a message of support for the Somali people, added the statement.
In February of 2020, KFAED and the British foreign office signed a broad agreement for cooperation to provide urgent aid in a bid to improving the living conditions of refugees and displaced people all over the world, in addition to those affected by conflicts and natural disasters.
