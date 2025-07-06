Costa Rican Hotels Project 66% Occupancy For This July Vacations
Hotels in Costa Rica project an average occupancy rate of 66% during the mid-season holidays. This period is between July 5 and 20, 2025. Currently, the level of confirmed reservations stands at 51%, according to data from the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH).
The survey, conducted by the group with the participation of 50 hotels from different regions and categories, reveals mixed expectations in the sector. Forty-seven percent of respondents anticipate lower occupancy than the same period in 2024.Most Dynamic Areas and Segments
The Northern Plains lead the projections with an estimated 85% occupancy rate. Mountain hotels follow with 75%, all-inclusive properties with 83%, and five-star hotels with 70%.
To stimulate demand, 55% of hotels will offer special promotions , such as discounts of between 10% and 30%, extended-night packages (3 for 2 or 4 for 3), preferential rates for nationals, and benefits for families with children.Cautious Outlook for the Sector
Almost half of the hotels anticipate a drop in occupancy compared to the previous year, with an estimated average decrease of 17 percentage points. Despite this, 21% expect an increase.
“This perception reflects an environment influenced by factors such as the economic situation and the recent decline in tourist arrivals to the country,” explained Flora Ayub, executive director of the CCH.Ayub urged Costa Rican families to take advantage of the season and explore the country. Promotions can be found on the Tourism My Way Facebook page, where available offers are updated.->
