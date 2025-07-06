

Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel New Canadian Airline Begins Operations at Guanacaste Airport Travel 12 Affordable U.S. Cities You Can Actually Travel to This Year Travel Why Canadians Love Costa Rican Beaches: A Tropical Escape from the Cold Travel Ready to Travel This Summer? These Five Tips Will Help You Achieve the Best of It Travel Do You Want to Rest? Here are the Most Serene and Tranquil Towns of Costa Rica

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Karla Rojas: A Costa Rican Symphony Triumphs in Miami Culture & Lifestyle An Example Educator Says Goodbye after Thirty Years of Serving his Country Culture & Lifestyle Stopping Ageism in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Five Female Cancer Survivors Will Take Part in an Extreme Adventure Challenge in Costa Rica with Support of ICT Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica is Nearing the End of its Population Growth: Alajuela Will Surpass San José as a Demographic Center

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Costa Rican Hotels Project 66% Occupancy for this July Vacations ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte YoutubSearch Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Economic TCRN Updated: July 6, 2025Costa Rican Hotels Project 66% Occupancy for this July Vacations By TCRN STAFF July 6, 20250 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_80{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_80{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadTCRN TCRN STAFF - July 6, 2025License Certificates in Costa Rica Must Be Issued Only With a Medical Consultation and Digital Verification Entertainment TCRN STAFF - July 6, 2025Production on Salamanders and Costa Rican Biodiversity to Compete in Chilean Film Festival Health TCRN STAFF - July 4, 2025Study Indicates that Brain Imaging Holds Clues to Rate of Memory Loss TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Hotels in Costa Rica project an average occupancy rate of 66% during the mid-season holidays. This period is between July 5 and 20, 2025. Currently, the level of confirmed reservations stands at 51%, according to data from the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH).

The survey, conducted by the group with the participation of 50 hotels from different regions and categories, reveals mixed expectations in the sector. Forty-seven percent of respondents anticipate lower occupancy than the same period in 2024.

The Northern Plains lead the projections with an estimated 85% occupancy rate. Mountain hotels follow with 75%, all-inclusive properties with 83%, and five-star hotels with 70%.

To stimulate demand, 55% of hotels will offer special promotions , such as discounts of between 10% and 30%, extended-night packages (3 for 2 or 4 for 3), preferential rates for nationals, and benefits for families with children.

Almost half of the hotels anticipate a drop in occupancy compared to the previous year, with an estimated average decrease of 17 percentage points. Despite this, 21% expect an increase.

“This perception reflects an environment influenced by factors such as the economic situation and the recent decline in tourist arrivals to the country,” explained Flora Ayub, executive director of the CCH.

Ayub urged Costa Rican families to take advantage of the season and explore the country. Promotions can be found on the Tourism My Way Facebook page, where available offers are updated.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR