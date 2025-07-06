The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
Prime Minister Pledges to Work to Serve the Nation and uphold Principles of Justice
TSC Vice-President Meets Prime Minister
TSC President Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince on Eid Al-Adha's Occasion
TSC President Congratulates Egyptian President on Eid Al-Adha's Occasion
TSC President Congratulates Eritrean President on Eid Al-Adha's Occasion
TSC President Congratulates Algerian President on Eid Al-Adha's Occasion
TSC President Congratulates Emir of Qatar on Eid Al-Adha's Occasion
TSC President Congratulates Saudi Monarch on Eid Al-Adha's Occasion
TSC President receives a congratulatory cable from the OIC Secretary-General
TSC President Congratulates Sultan of Oman on Eid Al-Adha's Occasion
Foreign Ministry condemns the barbaric behavior of RSF militia
Government strongly condemns RSF treacherous drone attack on UN and humanitarian aid vehicles
Minawi: Terrorist militia's targeting of WFP humanitarian convoy in Al-Koma confirms its pursuit of genocide by all means
Agar sends messages to the people and political, armed and supporting forces and international community
Prime Minister Discusses Several National Issues with Gebreil Ibrahim
Prime Minister Meets Turkish Ambassador
Prime Minister Directs Forming Foreign Relations Council
TSC Member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohammed: The position is a responsibility before Allah, beginning of a real work journey in serving the nation
