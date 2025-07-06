Hall 102, Faculty Of Arts, University Of Khartoum, Was Burned By Sinful Hands That Don't Know Its Value.

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan( Sudanow)- It was where Professor Abdalla El-Tayeb stood, presenting his book "A Condolence Among Poets". To whom do we offer condolences now that the memories and rich history of this place have been burned to ashes? Here in Hall 102, Mrs. Cook, an Englishwoman, stood, having lost her fiancé in World War II. She dedicated her life to teaching and grieving, finding solace in Coleridge's masterpiece "The Ancient Mariner". Hall 102 was more than just a lecture hall for the Faculty of Arts. Students from all faculties, scientific and literary, would attend activities and seminars from far and wide. It hosted meetings of the Rural Development Committee. Due to its central location, friends from the dormitories of Shambat and the Faculty of Medicine would easily visit and enjoy its activities.



The greatness of Hall 102 lies not only in its structure and affiliation with the most prestigious and oldest university in Sudan, the University of Khartoum. It was a source of knowledge and culture, granting its attendees positive energy on activity cafe nights. Dr. Abbas Taha Hamza Sabir, Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Khartoum and renowned writer and author, began his conversation with Sudanow about the systematic destruction that has affected all institutions of the Sudanese state, its symbols of sovereignty, and its great heritage. This destruction has not spared educational institutions and halls of knowledge, perpetrated by sinful and mercenary hands that do not value science and education. Dr. Abbas says that this hall is honored and elevated by the symbolism of that generation of elites who frequented it, spreading and publishing the most wonderful scientific, cultural, literary, and poetic creations. A generation that savored poetry to love it and drew a path in life, benefiting from the wisdom, knowledge, and experiences of predecessors and civilized human behavior found in those poems.



The hall that once buzzed with the creative output of giants in various fields of literature, poetry, and culture, and the entire human and cultural heritage, has been transformed into destruction and debris, erasing all the brilliance and light that radiated from its corners and the memories it held for its patrons from the generation of giants. This destruction was carried out by sinful hands of rebels and mercenaries from the terrorist Al-Daqlo militia, who do not comprehend the value of what they are destroying, out of praise and revenge.