The New Hijri Year: A Glimmer Of Hope And A Star Illuminating The Sky Of Sudan.
You have brought to this city nobleness
Welcome best caller to Islam,
The Islamic nation celebrates the new Hijri year and commemorates the migration of the noble Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, across the east and west of the earth.
The editorial family of Sudanow magazine extends its congratulations on this auspicious occasion to all Muslims and the patient and steadfast Sudanese people, praying that God will return this occasion to everyone with goodness and peace, and that security and stability will prevail throughout our country. We ask God to bring relief to Sudan, protect its people, and grant us a bright future filled with security and safety.
And that it returns next year with the country adorned in the garment of security, peace, tranquility, and stability. We take heed from the significance of the Prophetic migration, which altered the course of human history, as the Prophet of God left Mekka when the earth seemed too narrow for him and its people were harsh towards him. His migration to Medina was in search of security, safety, and a fertile land to spread the religion of God and call to it, and Medina became a shining light, radiating the light of guidance, and welcomed him with songs and celebrations, embracing him and those who migrated with him, sharing with them water and food. The call to God was launched, and conquests spread, and then the Prophet, upon him be the best blessings and peace, returned to Mecca as a victorious conqueror, forgiving those who had wronged and expelled him. Let us take from the migration of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, a lesson that we learn from, that behind every departure and return is victory and conquest. Let us make the commemoration of the Prophetic migration a moral migration based on the desire for reform and progress of the nation, away from racism, regionalism, and tribalism, and overcoming differences for the sake of building a great nation that accommodates everyone. And every year, everyone is well.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment