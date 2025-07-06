The New Hijri Year: A Glimmer Of Hope And A Star Illuminating The Sky Of Sudan.

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) PortSudan (Sudanow)- The white moon rose over us, from the valley of Wada, And we owe it to show gratefulness, Where the call is to Allah. Oh you who were sent to us, Coming with a word to be obeyed,You have brought to this city noblenessWelcome best caller to Islam,

The Islamic nation celebrates the new Hijri year and commemorates the migration of the noble Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, across the east and west of the earth.

The editorial family of Sudanow magazine extends its congratulations on this auspicious occasion to all Muslims and the patient and steadfast Sudanese people, praying that God will return this occasion to everyone with goodness and peace, and that security and stability will prevail throughout our country. We ask God to bring relief to Sudan, protect its people, and grant us a bright future filled with security and safety.

And that it returns next year with the country adorned in the garment of security, peace, tranquility, and stability. We take heed from the significance of the Prophetic migration, which altered the course of human history, as the Prophet of God left Mekka when the earth seemed too narrow for him and its people were harsh towards him. His migration to Medina was in search of security, safety, and a fertile land to spread the religion of God and call to it, and Medina became a shining light, radiating the light of guidance, and welcomed him with songs and celebrations, embracing him and those who migrated with him, sharing with them water and food. The call to God was launched, and conquests spread, and then the Prophet, upon him be the best blessings and peace, returned to Mecca as a victorious conqueror, forgiving those who had wronged and expelled him. Let us take from the migration of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, a lesson that we learn from, that behind every departure and return is victory and conquest. Let us make the commemoration of the Prophetic migration a moral migration based on the desire for reform and progress of the nation, away from racism, regionalism, and tribalism, and overcoming differences for the sake of building a great nation that accommodates everyone. And every year, everyone is well.