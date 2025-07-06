Stories From Within The Battlefield The Mycetoma Center, The First Of Its Kind In The World, Which Was Completely Dest

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)-The conspiracy that targeted Sudan's security was not just a battle on the ground between the Sudanese armed forces and the rebel militia. The aim of this conspiracy was to annihilate the Sudanese people, erase their national, historical, and cultural identity, and pave the way for plundering their material and scientific wealth. The systematic destruction that Sudan was exposed to affected all educational and health institutions without exception.

One of the most prominent institutions was the Mycetoma Research Center, which suffered extensive destruction and systematic looting that affected laboratories, research centers, and modern medical equipment that had been brought in at great expense to localize treatment within Sudan. The extent of the damage to the center was vast and difficult to quantify, with the destruction being comprehensive, and there was no statistical estimate that could capture the full extent of the devastation.

Sudanow medical sources stated that the Mycetoma Disease Center is a specialized center for treating Mycetoma disease, a fungal infection that affects the skin and bones, prevalent in poor areas, and common among farmers and herders who are the poorest. This center is administratively affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Khartoum. It is located within the Soba Teaching Hospital south of the capital Khartoum, which belongs to the university, and it is considered the first global reference center in this field.

The Mycetoma Center was established in 1991 under the patronage of the University of Khartoum at Soba Hospital, and it is the first and only center in the world for the study and treatment of mycetoma.

Sudanow medical sources state that the center receives over 12,000 patients annually and provides free treatment to more than 9,000 patients every year. It is the only center of its kind in the world, and the first global clinical trial for this fungus was conducted in Sudan in 2019. Due to the destruction caused by the rebel terrorists and mercenaries who were unaware of the importance of this center, the world has lost all its information, data, and biological and pathological banks (sample storage banks) that had been accumulated over more than 40 years. Thus, the world has lost irreplaceable information and a treasure trove of data and research.

The call is directed to medical, scientific, and national organizations to form partnerships with international organizations to return and contribute from within Khartoum to the maintenance and rehabilitation of this great institution. The importance of reactivating the Mycetoma Research Center lies in its role as a global reference and a scientific and humanitarian beacon. There is a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate it, prepared by the center's management, and there are global organizations, led by the World Health Organization, interested in its rehabilitation.