HONOR Returns To Esports World Cup As Official Smartphone Partner For 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The renewed commitment will see HONOR elevate mobile esports competition with cutting-edge AI technologies and industry-leading hardware

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia July, 2025 – The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced the return of HONOR as the Official Smartphone Partner for the Esports World Cup 2025. After a successful collaboration at the inaugural EWC in 2024, HONOR's renewed partnership will utilize HONOR's AI-enabled technology to support elite mobile esports competition at the highest level.

Last year, HONOR redefined mobile gaming at EWC, with the HONOR 200 series serving as the official tournament device. Athletes and creators leveraged its AI-enhanced performance for competitive play and real-time content capturing, while fans experienced HONOR's innovation firsthand at branded lounges and interactive zones.

This year, HONOR introduces HONOR Magic7 Pro to EWC 2025 as the Official Smartphone for EWC's mobile esports titles. Engineered for esports, the device delivers unrivaled performance with its Snapdragon8 Elite Mobile Platform and the Ultra-wide Area Cooling System for sustained peak performance. The pro-gaming display features a 1-120Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, and AI-enabled eye-comfort features for marathon sessions. The AI gaming suite includes industry's first AI Real-Time Rendering technology for PC-level graphics and nearly full-frame gameplay , AI Predictive Scheduling Engine for optimal system management and HONOR Power Management System for uninterrupted play. Additionally, the device boosts a stereo speaker with an integrated ultra-large sound cavity and spatial audio, delivering a powerful and resonant bass for a richer audio experience. With IP68/IP69-rated durability and the HONOR Nanocrystal Shield, the Magic7 Pro offers battlefield-ready resilience.

“HONOR is very pleased to join forces with the Esports World Cup and provide the official smartphone for its mobile competitions,” said Dr. Rui Guo, Group CMO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd.“As a brand dedicated to its consumers, HONOR strives to offer products that provide a superior experience and elevated performance, particularly among gamers. Our technology enables players to push their limits and achieve new heights in their gaming journey. We look forward to seeing the HONOR smartphones power the best esports athletes in the world as they strive for international greatness at the Esports World Cup. We are excited about the continued success of our long-term partnership.”

“Mobile esports is one of the fastest-growing segments in competitive gaming, and having a partner like HONOR allows us to match that momentum with world-class technology,” said Mike McCabe, Chief Operating Officer at the Esports World Cup Foundation.“HONOR's continued collaboration ensures our players are equipped with elite tools that elevate performance and unlock new levels of play. We're thrilled to extend this partnership and to once again showcase what's possible when cutting-edge innovation meets the global stage of the Esports World Cup.”

HONOR will equip players who are competing in the EWC competitions for Honor of Kings, PUBG: Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Free Fire. These tournaments attract the best players from every corner of the world, and with such massive player bases, these games have become a major focal point for several of the most prominent and decorated Clubs in esports. The players competing in these titles at EWC will be competing on HONOR devices for more than $10 million in prize pool earnings.

“We're proud to welcome HONOR back to the Esports World Cup as our Official Smartphone Partner for 2025,” said Mohammed Al Nimer, Chief Commercial Officer at the Esports World Cup Foundation.“HONOR's cutting-edge technology enhances the player experience and raises the bar for mobile performance. Their continued investment brings added innovation and excellence to the world's biggest esports tournament.”

“Saudi Arabia is leading the way in esports, and HONOR is proud to support that vision by offering a world-class gaming device.” said Mr. Jerry Liao, Country Manager, HONOR Saudi Arabia.”With the HONOR Magic7 Pro, we aim to give the new generation of gamers in the Kingdom a powerful tool to compete and enhance their gaming experience at this world-class event.”

Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24, 2025, the Esports World Cup will unite global gaming communities for a celebration of esports culture. With 25 tournaments across 24 games, 2,000 elite players, and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries, the EWC will feature the largest prize pool in esports history, over $70 million. Fans can expect exclusive experiences, from high-stakes competition to live music, anime cafes, retro arcades, cosplay, and more, drawing millions of fans online and in person.

About The Esports World Cup:

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup

About HONOR:

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.