ZA Miner Unveils Simplified, Sustainable Cloud Mining Platform

London, UK – July 2025 – ZA Miner, a UK-registered cloud mining company founded in 2020, today launched its enhanced Bitcoin cloud mining service. The platform delivers a clean, user-friendly solution to earn passive income from cryptocurrency, without the need for hardware or technical skills. ZA Miner brings together automated contracts, renewable power, and institutional-grade security for global users.







With recent environmental commitments from major economies, ZA Miner is expanding its clean-energy infrastructure , deploying data centres across Europe, North America, and Asia, powered by solar, wind, and hydro energy. Their platform is now supported by AI-optimized mining systems , offering users greener, more efficient returns.

ZA Miner's platform features an intuitive, one-click contract model . Whether you're starting small or investing big, you can select the right plan- daily payouts , principal return at maturity, and full transparency. A recent $1,000 contract example shows:

$1,000 investment · 5 days · $19.10 daily · $95.50 total payout

Each contract settles automatically, and users can track earnings in real time via the mobile interface or desktop dashboard .

As a Government-certified platform founded in 2020, ZA Miner combines financial regulation with security best practices.

Key features include:



DDoS protection via Cloudflare , EV SSL encryption, and 2FA

Cold-wallet storage for user assets Daily insurance audit trails and real-time balance updates

In light of the 2024 Bitcoin halving, ZA Miner enhanced its AI-driven infrastructure to improve user earnings and optimize performance across global mining centers. The “Intelligent Cloud Mining Platform” is now active in over 150 countries, with multilingual support and seamless registration

To welcome new users, ZA Miner offers a $100 trial contract , allowing individuals to experience cloud mining firsthand without any upfront investment. Contracts settle daily and support both Bitcoin (BTC) and alternative coins like DOGE and LTC, with flexible terms for diverse investor profiles.

With reported users in over 100 countries, ZA Miner's community praises the ease of setup, fast withdrawals, and stable returns. Trustpilot ratings hover around 4.3 out of 5 , with users highlighting the platform's transparency and time-saving operations



Eco-conscious mining driven by renewable power and AI efficiency

Zero-hardware , zero-setup entry

Fully regulated and secure

Automated daily payouts and transparent contract returns $100 risk-free trial for new users

- claim your free $100 starter trialthat fits your budgetvia the dashboard or appat any time

About ZA Miner ZA Mine is a cloud mining platform backed by renewable energy, AI-powered systems. Designed for global users, it offers a secure, eco-friendly way to participate in the digital economy through Bitcoin and alternative cryptocurrencies.

For details, visit zaminer .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.