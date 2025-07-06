403
Iran’s continues flights from damaged airport
(MENAFN) Iran’s Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport has resumed operations after undergoing repairs from damages sustained during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, according to a statement released Saturday by the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).
Situated in East Azarbaijan province, the airport is considered a key transportation hub in the country’s northwest. Operations had been suspended after Israeli airstrikes targeted various parts of Iran, including critical infrastructure.
The CAO confirmed that the airport was cleared for reopening following comprehensive inspections of its runways, assessments of safety and technical conditions, restoration of facilities, and the removal of temporary airspace restrictions.
The first post-conflict flight successfully departed for Istanbul on Saturday, signaling a return to partial normalcy.
Iran initially shut down its airspace on June 13 in response to Israeli attacks. A ceasefire was reached between the two nations on June 24.
On Thursday, Iranian authorities fully reopened national airspace to domestic, foreign, and international transit flights after security and operational evaluations were completed.
