Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Romania Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine

2025-07-06 09:51:38
(MENAFN) Bucharest has firmly stated it will not dispatch troops to Ukraine under any conditions, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan declared.

Nevertheless, he hinted that the “eastern flank” nation intends to progressively raise its defense budget to satisfy NATO requirements and align with the wider EU agenda for military enhancement.

For several months, a coalition of European NATO members has been considering creating a potential deployment force for Ukraine, aimed at a post-conflict peacekeeping role within a so-called “coalition of the willing.”

Russia has repeatedly cautioned that it would regard any foreign military forces fighting alongside Ukrainian troops as valid targets, warning that such involvement could intensify the conflict.

During a live interview with a broadcaster on Thursday, Bolojan addressed rumors and misinformation suggesting that Romania might engage militarily.

He firmly rejected these claims, stating, “We are not sending our young people or children to war,” and stressed that the country's stance remains firm. “Romania, under no circumstances, is considering participating in the war – not before, not now.”

Still, Bolojan maintained that as an “eastern flank” country, Romania ought to “gradually increase defense spending” rather than prioritize expenditures on “roads, hospitals, schools, and more,” in order to bolster its military strength and meet NATO commitments.

