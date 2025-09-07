Foreign Assets In Egypt's Banking Sector Climb To $18.5Bn In July 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has reported a sharp rise in the net foreign assets of the country's banking sector, which reached $18.482bn-equivalent to EGP 900.545bn-in July 2025, compared to $14.941bn (EGP 741.813bn) a month earlier.

According to the CBE's latest monthly report, total foreign assets of the banking system, comprising the central bank and commercial banks, amounted to EGP 4.252trn in July, up from EGP 4.147trn in June. Total foreign liabilities, meanwhile, decreased to EGP 3.351trn, compared with EGP 3.405trn in the previous month.

The report also showed that overall liquidity in the banking sector increased to EGP 13.186trn in July 2025, rising from EGP 13.072trn in June. Within this, money supply reached EGP 3.446trn, compared to EGP 3.387trn a month earlier, while currency in circulation outside the banking system grew to EGP 1.400trn, up from EGP 1.381trn.

Non-government deposits in local currency rose to EGP 8.715trn in July, compared with EGP 8.600trn in June. Of this, demand deposits increased to EGP 2.045trn from EGP 2.006trn. The breakdown showed that the public business sector accounted for EGP 92.096bn, the private business sector for EGP 1.092trn, and the household sector for EGP 861.255bn.

Time deposits and savings certificates in local currency also grew, reaching EGP 6.669trn compared to EGP 6.593trn a month earlier. The public business sector contributed EGP 67.264bn, the private business sector EGP 327.351bn, and the household sector the bulk of deposits, at EGP 6.274trn.

As for non-government deposits in foreign currencies, the CBE reported a slight decline to EGP 3.070trn in July, down from EGP 3.091trn in June. Demand deposits, however, edged higher to EGP 755.446bn from EGP 750.804bn. Of this total, the public business sector held EGP 42.932bn, the private business sector EGP 506.173bn, and the household sector EGP 206.715bn.

Foreign currency time deposits and savings certificates fell to EGP 2.315trn from EGP 2.341trn in June. The distribution showed the public business sector holding EGP 151.045bn, the private business sector EGP 523.820bn, and households around EGP 1.640trn.