Weather Today: Gujarat, Rajasthan Brace For More Rains Amid RED Alert, IMD Warns, 'Low Pressure Area Concentrated Into...'
On September 7, Gujarat and West Rajasthan can brace for extremely heavy rainfall. A day after heavy rains wreaked havoc across the region,“exceptionally high downpours (≥ 30 cm) expected over the Gujarat region.”Also Read | IMD rainfall warning issued for Delhi, Maharashtra; Ludhiana update here
Predicting heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand till September 8, IMD in its latest press release stated,“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Rajasthan on 09th.... Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 09th; East Uttar Pradesh on 11th & 12th; East Rajasthan and Gujarat State on 08th September with very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 07th; West Rajasthan on 08th; East Rajasthan on 07th September.”Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai till Sep 6 morning ahead of Ganpati Visarjan Punjab floods
Incessant rainfall continues to pound Punjab state which has caused widespread flash floods due to swelling rivers. Significant loss to life and property was reported. Indian Army has set up medical campos and is engaged in providing relief materials and rescuing people from the impacted areas.
"The food grains in 40 -50 villages have been destroyed completely . We have to help people till November," ANI quoted Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla as saying. As per latest figures, around 46 people lost their lives due to the floods.Also Read | Red alert issued for Gujarat; check IMD's rain prediction for Delhi, Gurugram Gujarat rains
In Gujarat, Subhanpura, Tarsali and residential complexes of Vadsar witnessed rampant waterlogging on September 6 following heavy rains. The civic authorities shut a patch of the Koteshwar Road due to the rising water levels of Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, Indain Express reported.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:
- In East Madhya Pradesh on September 10 and 11 In Odisha on September 7, 9 and 10 In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the coming days In Bihar between September 8 and 10 In Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between September 10 and 12 In Tamil Nadu till September 10 In Kerala on September 9 and 10
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment