Is Japan’s latest earthquake connected to manga’s prediction?
(MENAFN) A recent earthquake in southwestern Japan has no connection to a widely circulated manga prediction, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which addressed public concerns on Saturday following the tremor.
The quake, measuring a preliminary magnitude of 5.4, struck off the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 6:29 a.m. local time. It is the latest in a series of tremors in the region, prompting some residents to evacuate.
Amid rising anxiety on social media, Ayataka Ebita, head of the JMA’s earthquake and tsunami observation division, stated at a press conference, “It is absolutely a coincidence. There is no causal connection.”
The reassurance came after a surge of public fear tied to a prediction featured in a 2021 reprint of The Future I Saw, a manga by Japanese artist Ryo Tatsuki. The work suggested that Japan would face a major disaster on Saturday, July 5.
Although Tatsuki recently walked back her prediction, clarifying that no specific date was intended, concerns have continued to spread both within Japan and internationally.
