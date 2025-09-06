Top 10 Highest Grossing Tamil Films That Set Box Office Records On Day One

Tamil cinema has delivered some blockbuster openings that rewrote box office history with staggering first-day collections. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films that created records right from day one.

Here's the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films on their opening day at the Tamil Nadu box office this year. Madharaasi, released yesterday, outperformed Dhanush's Kuberaa on its first day. So let's see which movies made the cut.

On top of the list, There is Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly,' directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Released in April, it earned a whopping ₹21.86 crore on its first day, a record yet to be broken.

'Coolie,' the Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration, grabs the second spot. Released in August, it collected ₹21.63 crore on its opening day, narrowly missing the top spot.

Another Ajith film takes the third spot. 'Vidamuyarchi,' directed by Magizh Thirumeni, released in February, earned ₹19.3 crore on its first day.

Suriya's 'Retro,' directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by 2D Entertainment, secured the fourth position with ₹11.61 crore on its opening day.

The Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan project 'Thug Life' lands in fifth place. With a star-studded cast, it collected ₹10.62 crore on its first day.

The latest addition to the list is Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi,' directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It earned ₹9.92 crore on its opening day, securing the sixth spot.

The blockbuster hit 'Dragon,' starring Pradeep Ranganathan and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, earned ₹4.52 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day, placing it seventh.

Dhanush's 'Kuberaa,' directed by Sekhar Kammula, takes the eighth spot. While a hit in Telugu, it earned ₹3.46 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu.

Santhanam's 'DD Returns,' produced by Arya, comes in ninth. Released in May, it collected ₹2.54 crore on its first day.

Vishal's 'MadhaGajaRaja,' directed by Sundar C, rounds out the list at tenth place, earning ₹2.50 crore on its opening day during Pongal.