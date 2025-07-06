403
Iran's Tabriz Airport Restarts Operations After War Damage
(MENAFN) Iran's Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport, which suffered significant damage during the country's 12-day conflict with Israel, has officially resumed operations, according to a statement from Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) on Saturday.
Located in the East Azarbaijan province, Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport is considered one of the "main aerial arteries" in northwestern Iran, the CAO emphasized.
The CAO granted the green light for the airport's reopening after thorough field inspections of the damaged runways, assessments of the technical, operational, and security conditions, as well as the completion of necessary infrastructure repairs and the lifting of flight restrictions across Iran's airspace.
The statement revealed that the airport had suffered severe damage to its infrastructure and aviation equipment. However, normal operations resumed with the successful departure of the first flight to Istanbul on Saturday.
Iran had closed its airspace on June 13 in response to Israeli airstrikes targeting Tehran and other regions. Following a 12-day aerial conflict, a ceasefire was reached between the two nations on June 24.
On Thursday, Iran lifted the airspace ban for domestic, foreign, and international transit flights, with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development confirming that this decision followed the CAO's clearance after extensive security and safety evaluations.
