Lebanese President Calls for Pressure on Israeli to Cease Assaults
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urgently called on the international community Saturday to ramp up pressure on Israel to end its ongoing assaults on Lebanon, warning that such "aggression" is not only a direct threat to Lebanon's sovereignty but also to the broader stability of the region.
In a statement issued by Lebanon’s presidency, Aoun demanded that international partners and allies intensify their efforts to compel Israel to halt its violations and fully adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
The president made these remarks during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, highlighting the significance of Lebanon’s relationship with Britain, especially in diplomatic matters involving the UN. He expressed hope that Britain will continue to advocate for the extension of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate amidst rising tensions in the region.
The Lebanese government has officially requested a one-year extension of the UNIFIL mandate until August 31, 2026. The UN Security Council is expected to vote on this renewal before the mandate expires at the end of August.
Aoun emphasized that Israel’s ongoing occupation of Lebanese land hampers efforts to establish peace and stability along the border. He strongly condemned Israel's refusal to release Lebanese prisoners and its continuous violations, including airstrikes and artillery bombardments in areas near Beirut’s southern suburbs and major routes leading into the capital.
"These provocations prevent the Lebanese state from fully asserting its sovereignty, protecting its citizens, and enforcing decisions," Aoun stated.
The Lebanese president called for urgent international intervention, urging Britain and other global powers to demand that Israel vacates Lebanese territory and provides formal guarantees to ensure future attacks are prevented.
In response, Lammy reiterated the strong, ongoing relationship between Britain and Lebanon, emphasizing Britain’s support across various sectors, particularly in defense and security. He also affirmed that Britain is monitoring developments in Lebanon with “great interest and continued solidarity.”
