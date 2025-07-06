Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merz discusses bilateral cooperation with Chinese FM

2025-07-06 09:36:17
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin on Friday, expressing a strong commitment to enhancing openness, mutual benefit, and fair trade between the two nations, according to official reports.

Merz emphasized that strengthening cooperation with China is in the best interest of both countries. He highlighted the positive momentum in Germany-China relations, noting continued growth across political, economic, and trade sectors.

During the meeting, Merz also reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to the one-China policy, aligning with Berlin’s longstanding diplomatic stance.

Wang Yi, who also serves on the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, referenced a recent phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chancellor Merz, describing it as a key moment offering strategic guidance for future ties.

Wang underscored the strength of the China-Germany relationship, stating it operates independently of external influences and is rooted in mutual respect and shared interests. He praised the new German government’s constructive and pragmatic approach to diplomacy with China.

China, Wang said, is ready to maintain close contact through high-level exchanges and existing dialogue channels to support the long-term, stable development of bilateral relations. He added that strengthening these ties not only benefits both nations but also contributes to European and global stability.

