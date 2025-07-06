Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deadly Crash Claims Three Lives in Afghanistan

Deadly Crash Claims Three Lives in Afghanistan


2025-07-06 09:02:01
(MENAFN) At least three people have died, and seven others sustained injuries after their vehicle crashed and flipped over in eastern Afghanistan's Panjshir province, according to media on Sunday.

The incident occurred when a mini-bus, reportedly involved in reckless driving, overturned in the Bamwardar area of Pariyan district. Saifuddin Latoon, a spokesman for the provincial government, confirmed the fatality count and added that all the injured passengers had been promptly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Latoon also pointed out the common nature of fatal accidents on Afghanistan's roads, which are often attributed to hazardous road conditions, over-speeding, reckless driving, and overloaded vehicles navigating challenging terrains.

MENAFN06072025000045017169ID1109765408

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search