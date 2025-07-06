403
Deadly Crash Claims Three Lives in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) At least three people have died, and seven others sustained injuries after their vehicle crashed and flipped over in eastern Afghanistan's Panjshir province, according to media on Sunday.
The incident occurred when a mini-bus, reportedly involved in reckless driving, overturned in the Bamwardar area of Pariyan district. Saifuddin Latoon, a spokesman for the provincial government, confirmed the fatality count and added that all the injured passengers had been promptly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
Latoon also pointed out the common nature of fatal accidents on Afghanistan's roads, which are often attributed to hazardous road conditions, over-speeding, reckless driving, and overloaded vehicles navigating challenging terrains.
