Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Torrential Floods Hit Eastern Afghanistan

Torrential Floods Hit Eastern Afghanistan


2025-07-06 08:20:32
(MENAFN) Severe flooding overwhelmed eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Sunday, claiming the lives of at least two children and laying waste to numerous homes, as reported by local media.

Citing information from the Nangarhar Provincial Disaster Management Department, a news agency disclosed that beyond the tragic deaths, approximately 280 residences were swept away, and vast expanses of farmland were "obliterated."

Thousands of acres cultivated for agriculture were left in ruins due to the deluge.

The districts of Goshta, Lalpur, Nazian, Momandara, and Shewi were among the hardest hit, with entire communities suffering immense destruction.

Goshta district, in particular, endured extensive damage — with 250 homes "ruined" and nearly 1,500 acres of farmland "destroyed," according to official reports.

Authorities have expressed concern that the death toll and structural losses may escalate as "search and rescue operations are underway."

MENAFN06072025000045017167ID1109765362

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search