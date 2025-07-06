403
Torrential Floods Hit Eastern Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Severe flooding overwhelmed eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Sunday, claiming the lives of at least two children and laying waste to numerous homes, as reported by local media.
Citing information from the Nangarhar Provincial Disaster Management Department, a news agency disclosed that beyond the tragic deaths, approximately 280 residences were swept away, and vast expanses of farmland were "obliterated."
Thousands of acres cultivated for agriculture were left in ruins due to the deluge.
The districts of Goshta, Lalpur, Nazian, Momandara, and Shewi were among the hardest hit, with entire communities suffering immense destruction.
Goshta district, in particular, endured extensive damage — with 250 homes "ruined" and nearly 1,500 acres of farmland "destroyed," according to official reports.
Authorities have expressed concern that the death toll and structural losses may escalate as "search and rescue operations are underway."
