Slovakia prevents EU’s recent Russia sanctions

Slovakia has once again blocked the EU’s 18th sanctions package targeting Russia, citing worries about the planned phase-out of Russian energy imports, Slovak media reported, quoting the Foreign Ministry. During a vote by the EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives on Friday, Bratislava vetoed the sanctions, demanding clear assurances from Brussels that the energy phase-out will not harm Slovakia’s economy.The dispute revolves around the European Commission’s RePowerEU plan, which aims to eliminate Russian energy imports by 2028. While Brussels wants to pass this as trade legislation requiring only a qualified majority, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico insists it should be treated as sanctions, needing unanimous consent.The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Slovakia’s government, energy firms, and industry leaders view the phase-out as a major challenge to economic competitiveness, especially concerning energy prices and security. Although open to further discussions, Bratislava says its core concerns have yet to be addressed and calls for a plan that supports both citizens and businesses.European Commission experts recently arrived in Slovakia for energy talks. Fico has warned the phase-out could threaten energy security, increase prices, and risk costly arbitration with Russia’s Gazprom, potentially incurring penalties up to €20 billion.Hungary also opposes the sanctions package, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stating that Budapest and Bratislava jointly blocked it at a recent meeting, arguing the energy cuts would jeopardize Hungary’s energy security and cause price spikes.The EU unveiled the 18th sanctions package in early June to pressure Russia over the Ukraine conflict. The measures include lowering Russia’s oil price cap, banning future use of the Nord Stream pipeline, restricting imports of Russian refined products, and sanctioning vessels linked to a Russian “shadow fleet.” The EU also extended current sanctions for six more months.Moscow condemned the sanctions as illegal and counterproductive, warning that cutting off Russian energy would force Europe to rely on more expensive imports or rerouted Russian supplies, driving prices higher.

