Russia Asserts Capture of Additional Villages in Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russia asserted that its military had secured control over two additional settlements located in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, as part of its continuing military campaign in the embattled nation.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, its troops reportedly took control of the village of Piddubne, which is positioned roughly 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) to the north of the strategically important town of Velyka Novosilka, situated in Donetsk’s eastern territory.
Russia had earlier declared that it had captured Velyka Novosilka on January 27. This town is located near the convergence point of three Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk.
The village of Piddubne lies approximately 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from this regional trijunction, and about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from the border separating Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry also stated that its forces had taken over the village of Sobolivka, located around 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to the west of Kupiansk, a key battleground in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Officials in Ukraine have yet to respond to these assertions, and confirming the accuracy of such claims remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict, now entering its fourth year.
