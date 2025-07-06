403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Doubts Ethiopia's Intentions in Nile Dam Negotiations
(MENAFN) Egypt raised concerns Thursday over Ethiopia’s true intentions regarding renewed discussions on its controversial dam project on the Nile, calling the offer for dialogue shallow and driven by political calculations.
During a meeting with ambassadors who are set to represent Egypt in diplomatic missions abroad, Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam expressed skepticism about Ethiopia’s actions. He claimed that Addis Ababa continues to advance the construction of "an illegal dam" that violates international law, bypassing a crucial, binding agreement with Egypt and Sudan, the downstream nations dependent on the Nile.
Sewilam stressed that Ethiopia’s stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) appears to be focused on a “water hegemony agenda” rather than fostering genuine cooperation. "Egypt will not allow such domination to take place," he declared, as reported by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation in an official statement.
The comments followed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s announcement on Wednesday, when he revealed plans to officially inaugurate the GERD in September after the rainy season. During a speech to Ethiopia’s parliament, Ahmed invited Egypt and Sudan to attend what he termed "a historic event," according to media.
Ahmed reassured that the dam would not negatively impact Egypt or Sudan, framing the project as an opportunity for regional cooperation, not conflict. He reiterated Ethiopia’s willingness to resume talks with Egypt.
However, Sewilam was quick to dismiss Ethiopia’s overtures as nothing more than an effort to bolster its international image. "More than 13 years of failed negotiations" had already proven, he said, that Addis Ababa lacked the political will to reach a fair and binding agreement.
Egypt has long demanded a legally binding agreement on how the dam will be filled and operated, particularly during periods of drought, to safeguard its share of Nile waters. Ethiopia has consistently rejected these terms, insisting the dam is crucial for its development and power generation and poses no threat to the neighboring countries.
These opposing positions led to a three-year suspension in negotiations, which briefly resumed in 2023 but once again stalled in 2024.
During a meeting with ambassadors who are set to represent Egypt in diplomatic missions abroad, Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam expressed skepticism about Ethiopia’s actions. He claimed that Addis Ababa continues to advance the construction of "an illegal dam" that violates international law, bypassing a crucial, binding agreement with Egypt and Sudan, the downstream nations dependent on the Nile.
Sewilam stressed that Ethiopia’s stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) appears to be focused on a “water hegemony agenda” rather than fostering genuine cooperation. "Egypt will not allow such domination to take place," he declared, as reported by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation in an official statement.
The comments followed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s announcement on Wednesday, when he revealed plans to officially inaugurate the GERD in September after the rainy season. During a speech to Ethiopia’s parliament, Ahmed invited Egypt and Sudan to attend what he termed "a historic event," according to media.
Ahmed reassured that the dam would not negatively impact Egypt or Sudan, framing the project as an opportunity for regional cooperation, not conflict. He reiterated Ethiopia’s willingness to resume talks with Egypt.
However, Sewilam was quick to dismiss Ethiopia’s overtures as nothing more than an effort to bolster its international image. "More than 13 years of failed negotiations" had already proven, he said, that Addis Ababa lacked the political will to reach a fair and binding agreement.
Egypt has long demanded a legally binding agreement on how the dam will be filled and operated, particularly during periods of drought, to safeguard its share of Nile waters. Ethiopia has consistently rejected these terms, insisting the dam is crucial for its development and power generation and poses no threat to the neighboring countries.
These opposing positions led to a three-year suspension in negotiations, which briefly resumed in 2023 but once again stalled in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment