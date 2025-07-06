Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malawi On Independence Day

2025-07-06 08:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable, Sunday, to the President of the Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, on his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president good health and the people of Malawi progress and prosperity. (pick up previous)
