UN reports gangs have Haiti’s capital close to collision
(MENAFN) Heavily armed gangs have taken control of most of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, pushing the city to the edge of collapse, a top UN official warned. Ghada Fathi Waly, executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, informed the UN Security Council on Wednesday that violence is surging across Haiti, while international efforts remain slow and fragmented. In 2024 alone, over 5,600 people have died due to gang-related violence, according to UN data.
Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, Haiti has lacked a functioning government, creating a power vacuum that armed gangs have exploited to expand their control unchecked. With state institutions weakened, these criminal groups now act as the de facto rulers in many areas, especially in the capital.
“About 90% of Port-au-Prince is under the control of organized criminal gangs,” Waly reported. These groups are also extending their influence along major roads and border areas, spreading violence into regions that were previously peaceful.
Southern Haiti, once largely untouched by gang violence, is now experiencing a sharp rise in attacks, while criminal groups in the east are exploiting key border crossings such as Belladere and Malpasse, frequently targeting police and customs officers.
The gangs have established parallel governance systems and their hold over critical trade routes has crippled lawful commerce, driving up prices of essentials like cooking fuel and rice.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration revealed that the crisis has displaced a record 1.3 million people, with the number of makeshift shelters increasing by over 70%. Meanwhile, the Kenyan-led UN mission deployed to help fight gang violence remains severely understaffed and underfunded, with only 40% of its planned 2,500 personnel in place. A proposed plan by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide drones, fuel, and transport to support the mission has stalled in the Security Council.
