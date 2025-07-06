Media reports detention made in first French ‘incel’ terror case

French authorities have charged an 18-year-old man with terrorism after he allegedly planned knife attacks targeting women, marking the country's first terrorism case connected to the so-called "incel" movement, according to French media and the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT).The term “incel,” short for “involuntary celibate,” refers to an online community largely composed of men who harbor resentment over their lack of romantic or sexual relationships. This subculture is often associated with extreme misogyny, and in some cases, members have committed or glorified violent acts, particularly against women they view as sexually active or desirable.PNAT confirmed on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into the 18-year-old, identified as Timothy G., who reportedly associates with the incel ideology. He has been charged with terrorist conspiracy to commit violent crimes and has been placed in pre-trial detention.Timothy G. was arrested on Friday near a high school in the Saint-Etienne area, carrying two knives. Investigators believe he intended to attack women and had expressed support for incel-related ideas. His case is being treated as a form of gender-based terrorism.This is the first time French counterterrorism prosecutors have taken the lead on a case explicitly centered on the incel movement. Although incel ideology has surfaced in previous terrorism probes in France, it was considered a secondary factor.One such case in 2023 involved a man from northern France planning violence, described more as emotionally unstable than ideological. Another investigation focused on four young men—some of whom idolized figures like Hitler and Anders Breivik—with one suspect even planning a trip to Syria.Authorities say Timothy G. also showed an interest in infamous mass attackers and violent extremist ideologies. His case highlights growing concern in France over the radicalizing influence of toxic online communities, especially on young men.This issue was recently explored in the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary series Adolescence, which examined the impact of online misogyny. Influencers like Andrew Tate—who has over 10 million followers and faces charges of rape—are seen as central figures in the online culture shaping these views.

MENAFN06072025000045015687ID1109765232