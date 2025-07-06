Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boat Sinks in China, Leaving Two Dead

2025-07-06 07:28:32
(MENAFN) At least two lives were lost, and 27 people were successfully rescued after a boat sank in central China's Hunan province, according to state media reports on Sunday.

The tragic event unfolded on Saturday afternoon when the 40-passenger vessel overturned at Dongjiang Lake in Zixing city, causing 29 individuals to fall into the water. Media based in Beijing, confirmed the incident.

Rescue operations wrapped up by Sunday afternoon, with the only remaining missing person located, but unfortunately showing no vital signs.

Preliminary investigations suggest a sudden, powerful gust of wind, reaching speeds of up to 30 meters per second, struck the area at the moment of the incident.

