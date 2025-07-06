403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boat Sinks in China, Leaving Two Dead
(MENAFN) At least two lives were lost, and 27 people were successfully rescued after a boat sank in central China's Hunan province, according to state media reports on Sunday.
The tragic event unfolded on Saturday afternoon when the 40-passenger vessel overturned at Dongjiang Lake in Zixing city, causing 29 individuals to fall into the water. Media based in Beijing, confirmed the incident.
Rescue operations wrapped up by Sunday afternoon, with the only remaining missing person located, but unfortunately showing no vital signs.
Preliminary investigations suggest a sudden, powerful gust of wind, reaching speeds of up to 30 meters per second, struck the area at the moment of the incident.
The tragic event unfolded on Saturday afternoon when the 40-passenger vessel overturned at Dongjiang Lake in Zixing city, causing 29 individuals to fall into the water. Media based in Beijing, confirmed the incident.
Rescue operations wrapped up by Sunday afternoon, with the only remaining missing person located, but unfortunately showing no vital signs.
Preliminary investigations suggest a sudden, powerful gust of wind, reaching speeds of up to 30 meters per second, struck the area at the moment of the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment