Russian Foreign Minister Attends BRICS Summit in Brazil

2025-07-06 07:27:03
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Brazil on Sunday to take part in the 17th BRICS summit, a key gathering of the economic bloc, which Russia helped establish.

According to a Russian state news agency, Lavrov landed in Rio de Janeiro, where the summit is being hosted. The event, running under the theme "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance," brings together influential global players.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia's involvement in the summit back in June. On Friday, Peskov further stated that Lavrov would lead Moscow's delegation at the meeting.

Peskov also added, “And on Sunday, the President (Vladimir Putin) will take part via videoconference in the main plenary session of this summit.”

The two-day event, which kicked off on Sunday, brings together the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Since last year, the group has grown to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia as full members.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the summit would review the bloc's activities since the start of the year, as well as address current global and regional challenges.

