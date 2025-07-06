SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Petco

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Petco between January 14, 2021 and June 5, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (“Petco” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WOOF) and reminds investors of the August 29, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Petco's pandemic-related tailwinds were unsustainable, as was its business model of selling primarily premium and/or high-grade pet food; (2) accordingly, the strength of Petco's differentiated product strategy was overstated; (3) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, the magnitude of changes needed to rectify those issues, and the likely negative impacts of their mitigation strategy on Petco's comparable sales metric; (4) accordingly, Defendants overstated Petco's ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 5, 2025, Petco issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Petco reported net sales of $1.5 billion, representing a 2.3% year-over-year decline.

On this news, Petco's stock price fell $0.85 per share, or 23.34%, to close at $2.78 per share on June 6, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

