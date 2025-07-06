Aftermath Of Russia's Overnight Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv region police shared this information via Telegram .

“In Vyshhorod district, three private houses and two apartment buildings were damaged. In addition, eleven vehicles, five garages, a preschool, and several warehouses were affected,” the statement reads.

Police response teams, investigative units, bomb disposal experts from Kyiv region police, and personnel from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) are currently working at the sites.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding war crimes.

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk stated that efforts to eliminate the consequences of the drone attack on a populated area in Vyshhorod district are ongoing.

Damage assessment is ongoing, and all destruction is being documented by a special commission.

“Together with local authorities and our international partners, we are working to provide assistance to those whose property was affected,” Kalashnyk said.

Injury toll in Russian attack onrises to two

According to the SES , 15 units of equipment and 67 rescue workers are involved in the cleanup, along with volunteers from the Red Cross Rapid Response Unit.

Heavy engineering equipment from local authorities is also being used to clear debris.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured and fires broke out during the Russian drone attack on Kyiv region overnight of July 6.