Britain Re-Establishes Diplomatic Ties With Syria, Pledges Support
Syria's foreign affairs authorities said in a statement that during the visit, the British official extended a formal invitation to Syrian foreign affairs chief Asaad al-Shibani to visit London, Xinhua news agency reported.
The statement noted that the two sides reached an agreement to work on reopening the Syrian embassy in London and to establish a Syrian-British economic council.
Lammy reaffirmed Britain's commitment to supporting Syria's agriculture and education sectors.
According to the British government, Lammy's visit underscores Britain's intent to support Syria in rebuilding its economy and ensuring an inclusive political transition.
During the visit, Lammy announced a 94.5 million euros ($111.3 million) aid package to provide humanitarian relief, support education and livelihoods inside Syria, and assist countries hosting Syrian refugees.
The British foreign secretary reiterated his country's aim to bolster both regional and domestic security and tackle irregular migration.
Lammy also held a meeting with Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Just days ago, the US president, Donald Trump, signed an executive order terminating a US sanctions programme on Syria, ending its isolation from the international financial system and helping it rebuild after the war.
Britain also eased its sanctions in April, unfreezing the assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities, including banks and oil companies to encourage investments, though it kept in place those targeting members of the former regime.
A stable Syria will reduce the risk of“irregular migration”, ensure chemical weapons are destroyed, and tackle the threat of terrorism, Lammy said, after meeting his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, and the president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment