Ministry Of Government Communication Hosts AI Workshop For Media Professionals

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) – The Ministry of Government Communication, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, held an artificial intelligence (AI) workshop Sunday for government spokespersons and digital account managers.Zaid Nawaisa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication, opened the workshop, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to equipping government media units with crucial AI and digital literacy skills.He highlighted that this initiative aligns with Article 8 of the Media Policy Document, which mandates training official media personnel in digital media and AI tools. Nawaisa noted that the workshop also fulfills requests from spokespersons and digital managers for AI training to enhance data analysis, content creation, and public communication.Samira Zu'bi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, underscored AI's transformative role in modern media.She explained that AI improves content production, audience analysis, and citizen engagement through tools like chatbots. Zu'bi also acknowledged the challenges AI presents, particularly the proliferation of misinformation and deepfakes.She highlighted the "Jordanian Artificial Intelligence Policy," launched in 2020, and the National AI Strategy 2023–2027, which aim to accelerate AI adoption and build capacity within the public sector. Over 6,000 government employees have already received AI training, with a target of 15,000 by 2027.The workshop, led by trainers Alaa Bashnaq and Jawdat Shammas, focused on empowering government media professionals to leverage AI for enhanced institutional and media communication.