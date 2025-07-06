403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senate President Discusses Ties, Regional Developments With Greek Ambassador
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez met with Greek Ambassador to Jordan Irene Riga on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and recent regional developments.
The meeting, attended by Senator Mohammed Daoudia, Chairman of the Jordanian-Greek Parliamentary Friendship Committee, focused on His Majesty King Abdullah II's regional peace initiatives.
Fayez outlined the King's continuing efforts to end Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and secure humanitarian and medical aid access to the Gaza Strip.
The Senate President praised the "distinguished and close" relationship between the two nations, emphasizing their foundation of mutual respect and shared interests.
Ambassador Riga commended King Abdullah II's substantial contributions to regional stability and expressed Greece's appreciation for the excellent bilateral relations. She highlighted the importance of further developing ties, particularly in economic and parliamentary cooperation.
Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez met with Greek Ambassador to Jordan Irene Riga on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and recent regional developments.
The meeting, attended by Senator Mohammed Daoudia, Chairman of the Jordanian-Greek Parliamentary Friendship Committee, focused on His Majesty King Abdullah II's regional peace initiatives.
Fayez outlined the King's continuing efforts to end Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and secure humanitarian and medical aid access to the Gaza Strip.
The Senate President praised the "distinguished and close" relationship between the two nations, emphasizing their foundation of mutual respect and shared interests.
Ambassador Riga commended King Abdullah II's substantial contributions to regional stability and expressed Greece's appreciation for the excellent bilateral relations. She highlighted the importance of further developing ties, particularly in economic and parliamentary cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment