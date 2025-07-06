Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senate President Discusses Ties, Regional Developments With Greek Ambassador


2025-07-06 06:05:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez met with Greek Ambassador to Jordan Irene Riga on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and recent regional developments.
The meeting, attended by Senator Mohammed Daoudia, Chairman of the Jordanian-Greek Parliamentary Friendship Committee, focused on His Majesty King Abdullah II's regional peace initiatives.
Fayez outlined the King's continuing efforts to end Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and secure humanitarian and medical aid access to the Gaza Strip.
The Senate President praised the "distinguished and close" relationship between the two nations, emphasizing their foundation of mutual respect and shared interests.
Ambassador Riga commended King Abdullah II's substantial contributions to regional stability and expressed Greece's appreciation for the excellent bilateral relations. She highlighted the importance of further developing ties, particularly in economic and parliamentary cooperation.

