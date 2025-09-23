High-Level General Debate Of UN General Assembly Opens In New York
As is tradition, the first leader to speak will be Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, followed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday morning, from 9:00 to 14:45 local time (16:00 – 21:45 Kyiv time), speeches are expected from, among others, the presidents of Türkiye, South Korea, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovenia, Mexico, Qatar, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
In the afternoon, from 15:00 to 21:00 (22:00–4:00 Kyiv time), the Assembly will hear from the presidents of France, Poland, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, and other countries.Read also: Ukrainian president arrives in New York for high-level UN General Assembly events
As reported, President Zelensky is scheduled to deliver his speech on Wednesday morning.
The high-level week of the UN General Assembly's 80th session will run from September 23 to 27, and on September 29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment