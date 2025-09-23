High-Level General Debate Of UN General Assembly Opens In New York

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this year's debate, expected to feature speeches by about 150 heads of state and government, is themed 'Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights'.

As is tradition, the first leader to speak will be Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, followed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday morning, from 9:00 to 14:45 local time (16:00 – 21:45 Kyiv time), speeches are expected from, among others, the presidents of Türkiye, South Korea, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovenia, Mexico, Qatar, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

In the afternoon, from 15:00 to 21:00 (22:00–4:00 Kyiv time), the Assembly will hear from the presidents of France, Poland, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, and other countries.

Ukrainian president arrives in New York for high-level UN General Assembly events

As reported, President Zelensky is scheduled to deliver his speech on Wednesday morning.

The high-level week of the UN General Assembly's 80th session will run from September 23 to 27, and on September 29.