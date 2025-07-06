403
UK Foreign Secretary's Visits Syria in Historic Move
(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Syria on Sunday, becoming the first senior British official to do so in four decades. Lammy underscored the importance of Syria’s stability to the UK, emphasizing the nation's long-term peace, prosperity, and security.
Speaking through a video message on X, Lammy reflected on the “very humbling” nature of his visit and reiterated Britain’s commitment to Syria’s recovery.
“It matters that it's stable, because if it's not, the terrorism that can happen here washes up on our own streets back at home,” Lammy said.
He further highlighted the urgency of tackling irregular migration, stressing that “it's hugely important we continue to support progress here.”
Lammy also expressed admiration for the Syrian citizens who rallied in support of overthrowing Bashar al-Assad, noting that their resilience and hope had moved many in the UK to tears.
“This is a country that is ancient, made up of many different people. The future has to be an inclusive one. It has to be a peaceful one. And I hope for prosperity for all of the Syrian people,” Lammy added.
