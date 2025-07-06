403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ethiopia Declares Completion of GERD
(MENAFN) Ethiopia has officially declared the finalization of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a large-scale hydroelectric venture valued in the billions and constructed on the Blue Nile.
This development marks a key milestone in a prolonged dispute with Egypt and Sudan that has stretched over ten years.
According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, the dam is set to be officially inaugurated in September.
Initiated in 2011, the GERD has been engineered to produce as much as 5.15 gigawatts of electrical energy, positioning it as the most extensive hydroelectric facility on the African continent.
Ethiopia views the dam as a game-changing solution for regional energy needs.
However, Egypt and Sudan have consistently voiced apprehensions regarding its potential to disrupt the downstream flow of the Nile’s waters.
Through a post shared on X, the Ethiopian authorities referred to the GERD as “a symbol of regional cooperation and mutual benefit,” maintaining that the initiative “is not a threat, but a shared opportunity.”
Leaders in Addis Ababa emphasize that the electricity produced will not only support Ethiopia’s development but also bring advantages to adjacent nations.
Situated on the Blue Nile, which is the principal tributary of the Nile River, the dam touches a highly sensitive resource.
The Nile is responsible for supplying nearly 97 percent of Egypt’s freshwater, as reported by several sources.
Both Cairo and Khartoum have expressed strong concerns that water retained at the dam could have grave consequences for their agricultural sectors and overall water availability.
This development marks a key milestone in a prolonged dispute with Egypt and Sudan that has stretched over ten years.
According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, the dam is set to be officially inaugurated in September.
Initiated in 2011, the GERD has been engineered to produce as much as 5.15 gigawatts of electrical energy, positioning it as the most extensive hydroelectric facility on the African continent.
Ethiopia views the dam as a game-changing solution for regional energy needs.
However, Egypt and Sudan have consistently voiced apprehensions regarding its potential to disrupt the downstream flow of the Nile’s waters.
Through a post shared on X, the Ethiopian authorities referred to the GERD as “a symbol of regional cooperation and mutual benefit,” maintaining that the initiative “is not a threat, but a shared opportunity.”
Leaders in Addis Ababa emphasize that the electricity produced will not only support Ethiopia’s development but also bring advantages to adjacent nations.
Situated on the Blue Nile, which is the principal tributary of the Nile River, the dam touches a highly sensitive resource.
The Nile is responsible for supplying nearly 97 percent of Egypt’s freshwater, as reported by several sources.
Both Cairo and Khartoum have expressed strong concerns that water retained at the dam could have grave consequences for their agricultural sectors and overall water availability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment