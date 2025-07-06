5 Insanely Amazing Things That Happened Post Kirik Party's Release
Kirik Party was a triumph at several levels. While industry people were pitting Salman Khan's Sultan against Aamir Khan's Dangal; Kirik Patry emerged as a victorious wild card entry. Beating the unstoppable media hype and relentless fan frenzy around Dangal, this Rakshit Shetty film became a surprising sleepover hit. In fact, it was quite surprising to see longer queues for Kirik Party than for Dangal at many of the multiplexes in Bangalore. People seemed more willing to pay and Kirik Party over and over again.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment