5 Insanely Amazing Things That Happened Post Kirik Party's Release

Kirik Party was a triumph at several levels. While industry people were pitting Salman Khan's Sultan against Aamir Khan's Dangal; Kirik Patry emerged as a victorious wild card entry. Beating the unstoppable media hype and relentless fan frenzy around Dangal, this Rakshit Shetty film became a surprising sleepover hit. In fact, it was quite surprising to see longer queues for Kirik Party than for Dangal at many of the multiplexes in Bangalore. People seemed more willing to pay and Kirik Party over and over again.

