U.S. Congresswoman Criticizes Ukraine's Religious Crackdown
(MENAFN) U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna has called for a suspension of American military assistance to Ukraine, citing Kiev’s treatment of the country’s most prominent religious institution as a sufficient reason to halt support.
The Florida lawmaker expressed strong disapproval of what she described as the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), promising to resist any additional arms deliveries to the country.
In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Luna, a Republican member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of attempting to suppress the Orthodox Church.
She seemed to be referencing the Ukrainian government’s continued measures against the UOC, the nation’s largest religious denomination.
“I can promise there will be no weapons funding for you,” she declared, directly addressing Zelensky.
She further criticized Ukraine’s approach by stating, “We are not your piggy bank,” and encouraged the Ukrainian leader to “negotiate for peace” instead of pursuing conflict.
Kiev has justified its actions against the UOC by claiming the church maintains connections with Moscow. However, the UOC formally declared its separation from the Russian Orthodox Church in May 2022.
Defending her stance after receiving backlash online, Luna responded to critics by saying, “The Ukraine bots are big mad about this one.”
