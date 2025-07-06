403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-Leader of Philippines not to move forward to disqualify two ICC judges
(MENAFN) Rodrigo Duterte, the former president of the Philippines, has decided not to pursue further efforts to disqualify two International Criminal Court (ICC) judges involved in the case accusing him of crimes against humanity, according to his lawyer. The ICC had previously rejected Duterte’s appeal to remove judges Reine Alapini-Gansou and Maria del Socorro Flores Liera, citing concerns about their impartiality.
Duterte’s legal team had argued that the judges’ earlier involvement in related matters posed a conflict of interest. However, his lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, stated that new information had emerged, influencing the decision not to seek reconsideration, though he did not disclose details.
Kaufman also denied allegations linking Duterte to the destruction of evidence in the controversial drug war, which Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla claimed led to the Philippines ceding jurisdiction to the ICC.
Recently, the ICC strengthened its case by submitting over 1,000 pieces of evidence. Duterte was arrested in Manila on March 11 under an ICC warrant and transferred to The Hague. He faces accusations related to thousands of deaths during his anti-drug campaign from 2016 to 2022.
Duterte’s legal team had argued that the judges’ earlier involvement in related matters posed a conflict of interest. However, his lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, stated that new information had emerged, influencing the decision not to seek reconsideration, though he did not disclose details.
Kaufman also denied allegations linking Duterte to the destruction of evidence in the controversial drug war, which Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla claimed led to the Philippines ceding jurisdiction to the ICC.
Recently, the ICC strengthened its case by submitting over 1,000 pieces of evidence. Duterte was arrested in Manila on March 11 under an ICC warrant and transferred to The Hague. He faces accusations related to thousands of deaths during his anti-drug campaign from 2016 to 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment