Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ex-Leader of Philippines not to move forward to disqualify two ICC judges

Ex-Leader of Philippines not to move forward to disqualify two ICC judges


2025-07-06 03:56:25
(MENAFN) Rodrigo Duterte, the former president of the Philippines, has decided not to pursue further efforts to disqualify two International Criminal Court (ICC) judges involved in the case accusing him of crimes against humanity, according to his lawyer. The ICC had previously rejected Duterte’s appeal to remove judges Reine Alapini-Gansou and Maria del Socorro Flores Liera, citing concerns about their impartiality.

Duterte’s legal team had argued that the judges’ earlier involvement in related matters posed a conflict of interest. However, his lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, stated that new information had emerged, influencing the decision not to seek reconsideration, though he did not disclose details.

Kaufman also denied allegations linking Duterte to the destruction of evidence in the controversial drug war, which Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla claimed led to the Philippines ceding jurisdiction to the ICC.

Recently, the ICC strengthened its case by submitting over 1,000 pieces of evidence. Duterte was arrested in Manila on March 11 under an ICC warrant and transferred to The Hague. He faces accusations related to thousands of deaths during his anti-drug campaign from 2016 to 2022.

MENAFN06072025000045017281ID1109764770

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search