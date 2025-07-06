A British intelligence officer reportedly infiltrated the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to support Western sanctions against Iran, according to an investigation by The Grayzone. Citing leaked documents, the outlet identified MI6 operative Nicholas Langman as having played a central role in shaping anti-Iran strategies within the UN watchdog.Langman’s name appeared in a cache of leaked documents from Torchlight, a British intelligence front organization. His resume allegedly details extensive involvement in preventing the spread of weapons of mass destruction and providing support to both the IAEA and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).The documents claim Langman helped orchestrate international sanctions against Iran between 2010 and 2012, fostering cooperation with Western and Middle Eastern allies to advance a joint strategy. He also credited himself with contributing to the eventual Iran nuclear deal.Langman’s time at the UK Foreign Office’s Counter-Proliferation Centre coincided with a sharp increase in Western sanctions and covert actions against Iranian nuclear experts, including assassinations attributed to Israel and intensified economic pressure from the US and EU.Iran has consistently accused the IAEA of working with hostile nations. Tehran claims the agency shared intelligence with Israel that was later used in deadly attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists and infrastructure. These allegations gained traction following the June 12 IAEA accusation that Iran had violated the Non-Proliferation Treaty—claims Tehran denies.On June 13, Israeli forces targeted Iranian nuclear personnel and facilities. The US joined the campaign on June 22, launching a 12-day military operation that concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire. Since then, Iran has cut ties with the IAEA, banned its chief Rafael Grossi from entering the country, and halted regular inspections of its nuclear sites.Iranian officials have accused Grossi of releasing a politically motivated report used to justify the attacks, while Russia has echoed Tehran’s concerns, criticizing the IAEA for compromising its neutrality and credibility.

