Explosion caught live on air at California fireworks warehouse
(MENAFN) A fireworks warehouse in Esparto, California, exploded during a live television broadcast on Tuesday, with dramatic footage of the event quickly circulating online. The explosion was captured by Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA, whose helicopter feed showed thick white smoke rising from the building moments before fireworks ignited into a massive fireball.
Reporters on the scene were forced to take cover as debris from the blast triggered multiple spot fires, which eventually spread over approximately 80 acres before being brought under control by firefighters. Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations in nearby areas.
CBS Sacramento spoke with locals who feared their loved ones may have been inside the warehouse at the time. Law enforcement has yet to confirm any casualties or injuries. Witnesses described the force of at least two explosions as strong enough to rattle windows and shake homes like an earthquake.
Officials have not determined the cause of the explosion. The warehouse was reportedly operating under proper licenses for storing and distributing fireworks. The incident occurred just days before Independence Day, prompting renewed warnings from authorities about the heightened fire risks and dangers of improper fireworks use.
