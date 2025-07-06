403
Taiwan Forms New Military Unit
(MENAFN) Taiwan, a self-ruled island, has officially established a new military division outfitted with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers produced in the United States.
This development marks the first time such a unit has been formed on the island, according to a statement released by the Defense Ministry on Friday.
The weaponry was delivered to Taiwan by Washington in the previous year.
During the inauguration of this unit, Taiwan’s Defense Minister, Wellington Koo, was present and noted that the troops and commanders assigned to this division had undergone specialized training in the United States.
The formation signifies a notable step in strengthening the island’s defense capabilities.
As reported by various media outlets, the HIMARS launchers provided to Taipei are capable of deploying GMLRS missiles, which can strike targets up to 80 kilometers away, and ATACMS missiles, which have a reach of up to 300 kilometers.
However, it remains uncertain whether both types of these munitions were included in the shipment.
According to news sources, Taiwan placed an order for a total of 29 HIMARS launch systems, of which 11 have already arrived.
In May, the Taiwanese armed forces executed the first live-fire exercise using HIMARS at a domestic military installation. Additional tests were carried out in June to evaluate the systems further.
Back in January, Mike Waltz, who was the national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, mentioned that "Washington planned to increase the pace of weapons deliveries to the self-governed Chinese region."
This initiative reflects broader efforts by the United States to bolster Taiwan’s military readiness amid rising regional tensions.
