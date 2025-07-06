War Update: 200 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Lyman Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a war update published on Facebook as of 08:00 on Sunday, July 6, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 65 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using two missiles and 117 guided bombs. Additionally, they carried out 6,074 shelling attacks, including 119 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,724 kamikaze drones.

The Russian military conducted airstrikes in Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region; Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Odradne, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Prykolotne, and Khatne in the Kharkiv region; Pokrovsk and Sukhyi Yar in the Donetsk region; Bilohiria and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

In response, Ukraine's Air Force, missile units, and artillery struck two command posts, four artillery systems, and seven areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian attacks. The enemy carried out ten airstrikes, dropping 28 guided bombs and conducting 312 artillery barrages, including ten using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, there were seven combat engagements near Vovchansk and toward Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, eight Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 37 times, attempting to advance near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Myrne, Torske, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, clashes occurred near Serebrainka, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, and Ivano-Dariivka, with a total of seven engagements.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched six attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the most intense fighting was reported, with Ukrainian forces repelling 59 attacks near Poltavka, Malynivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Razine, Horikhove, Dachne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, and toward Volodymyrivka, Serhiivka, Filiia, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 Russian assaults near Zirka, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Zaporizhzhia, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attempted to advance eight times near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, five enemy assaults were recorded in the direction of Kamianske.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian troops made one unsuccessful attempt to approach Ukrainian defensive positions.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.