Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 117 Of 157 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight
The attack began at approximately 20:30 on Saturday, July 5. Russia launched four S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles from the Kursk region, along with 157 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones from several directions, including Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.Read also: War update: 200 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Lyman sectors
As of 08:30 on Sunday, July 6, air defense systems had neutralized 117 Russian drones across northern, eastern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine. Of these, 98 were shot down by firepower, while 19 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.
Drone strikes were recorded at 19 locations, with debris from downed UAVs falling in two additional areas.
The Ukrainian Air Force noted that the aerial attack was still ongoing, with new groups of enemy drones entering from the north.
