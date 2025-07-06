Lulu Hypermarket, Doha Municipality Lead Environmental Awareness Efforts On International Plastic Bag-Free Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: LuLu Hypermarket, in collaboration with Doha Municipality, marked International Plastic Bag-Free Day with a meaningful awareness campaign aimed at promoting sustainability and reducing plastic usage.

Celebrated on July 3, this initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of both organizations to environmental protection and the promotion of a sustainable culture in Qatar.

The event, held at LuLu Hypermarket's D-Ring Road branch, is part of Doha Municipality's larger initiative to raise public awareness about regulations governing the use of plastic bags.

It was attended by senior officials from Doha Municipality and higher officials from LuLu Hypermarket, showcasing the joint efforts of public and private sectors in supporting national sustainability goals.

As part of the awareness campaign, LuLu Hypermarket distributed motivational brochures, offered complimentary reusable bags, and showcased practical alternatives to plastic use in daily life. Reusable bags and thoughtful gifts in eco-friendly paper bags were also distributed to children, engaging the community in a fun and meaningful way.

Doha Municipality continues to advocate for the adoption of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, such as reusable plastic bags, biodegradable bags, and options made from paper or woven fabric.

These efforts align with Qatar's strategic vision for environmental protection and sustainable waste management.

Over the past two decades, LuLu Group has implemented numerous sustainability initiatives across its operations.

These include the introduction of reusable shopping bags, the installation of 23 reverse vending machines across 19 locations to promote recycling of plastic bottles and metal cans, and the use of eco-friendly packaging made from paper and sugarcane.

Additionally, LuLu has introduced refill stations and deployed advanced food waste digesters-all part of its long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility and in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

To further support the cause, LuLu Hypermarket launched a special promotion on July 3, offering a“Buy 1, Get 1 Free” deal on reusable bags. This initiative was designed to encourage customers to embrace eco-conscious shopping habits and make a long-term shift away from single-use plastic.

The campaign also highlighted the environmental dangers of plastic bags, which can take hundreds of years to decompose and contribute to widespread pollution, including clogged drains and marine hazards-particularly for sea turtles that often mistake plastic for food.

At the conclusion of the event, organizers emphasized the power of small but impactful actions: switching to reusable bags, reducing plastic waste, and supporting both local and global environmental initiatives.