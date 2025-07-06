403
Violent protests spark outside US ICE center in Portland
(MENAFN) Protests outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Portland, Oregon, turned violent on Friday as police confronted demonstrators in scenes described as chaotic and intense. The facility has been the epicenter of ongoing unrest for several weeks.
According to reports, law enforcement deployed tear gas, rubber bullets, and what appeared to be paintball rounds in response to the demonstration. Protesters, many of whom were equipped with gas masks and protective gear such as bicycle helmets, were seen actively engaging with officers during the confrontation.
“Portland descends into a war zone as federal police disperse Antifa rioters outside the ICE facility,” one journalist on the ground wrote in a post accompanying footage from the scene.
Law enforcement responded with force after demonstrators reportedly attempted to ignite a fire at the facility. The situation escalated rapidly, prompting a swift response from federal officers.
Earlier this week, four individuals were charged in connection with previous incidents at the same location. One of the defendants faces an arson charge, as confirmed by the US Attorney’s Office.
US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed the incidents on social media, stating, “We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR. The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”
The clashes follow growing public opposition to recent immigration enforcement efforts, particularly after the passage of a controversial new law known as the ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ The legislation allocates approximately $100 billion to immigration enforcement, including substantial funding for ICE operations, detention infrastructure, deportation logistics, and continued construction of the southern border wall.
The bill’s approval has triggered a new wave of protests across the country, especially in regions like the Pacific Northwest, which have long been critical of federal immigration policies. The unrest shows no sign of easing as critics’ voice concern over the aggressive expansion of detention and deportation powers.
