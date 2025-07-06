Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
15 Die in Tragic Building Collapse in Pakistan

2025-07-06 01:36:29
(MENAFN) A tragic collapse of a residential structure in southeastern Pakistan has resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals and left several others wounded, according to local reports on Saturday.

The five-story building in Karachi, located within Sindh province, crumbled on Friday, as confirmed by police surgeon Summaiya Syed, in a report from a newspaper.

Rescue operations continued through the night at the disaster site.

Authorities had previously declared the building unfit for habitation due to its deteriorating condition, which worsened due to recent rainfall, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza, as reported by the newspaper.

As per the police surgeon’s update, no additional injuries were reported after 3 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Friday, leaving the total number of wounded at nine since the incident occurred.

