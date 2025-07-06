Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Describes Putin as Professional

2025-07-06 01:08:49
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a professional” who has adapted to Western economic restrictions.

However, Trump emphasized that Putin is aware of the possibility of additional punitive measures if the ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains unresolved.

While addressing journalists aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump confirmed that the topic of potential new sanctions was part of his recent phone conversation with the Russian leader.

“I would say he [Putin] is not thrilled with it,” Trump remarked, acknowledging that although Putin has managed to cope with the restrictions, “these are pretty biting sanctions.”

Trump continued by underlining that Putin is conscious of the potential for increased U.S. pressure. “You know, he’s a professional. It may be coming,” the president added, suggesting that Washington is prepared to escalate its stance if necessary.

During the hour-long phone discussion, the two leaders reportedly touched on several pressing issues, including the war in Ukraine, instability across the Middle East, and ongoing bilateral collaboration between Russia and the United States.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the call included talks about resolving hostilities, with Trump pushing for a swift end to the violence.

Ushakov noted that while Moscow is prepared to pursue a diplomatic resolution, it remains firm on achieving its key objectives, which include addressing the deeper causes behind the conflict.

Later, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of tangible steps toward peace, saying he was “unhappy” with the situation’s stagnation.

