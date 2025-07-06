Muharram 2025: Top 20+ Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones On Ashura

MENAFN - Live Mint) Muharram, one of the most sacred months in Islam, marks the beginning of the lunar calendar. Followed by the lunar month of Safar, Muharram is considered to be the second-holiest month in the Hijri calendar after Ramadan. During this month, Muslims commemorate Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali, also known as Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The most auspicious 10th day of Muharram, observed as Ashura, is being observed on Sunday, July 6. Given below are some messages and quotes to share with your loved ones on Ashura:



Get close to Allah before getting close to anyone else; Allah without a man is still Allah, but a man without Allah is nothing. May all the praises and thanks be to Allah. To whom belongs all that is in heavens and in the earth. May Allah bless you!



On this auspicious day, I'm sending prayers for everyone's well-being.

Let us pray that it will be a year full of peace and an abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you!

Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light which has been sent down with him. Have a blessed day. May Allah bring a lot of peace, prosperity to the world. May Allah protect us.

| Is Muharram a federal holiday in the United States?

Also Read | Muharram 2025: How is it observed? All you need to know



May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience!

Never get affected by other people's words. Have faith in yourself and your Allah. Have a blessed day!

, may Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace, and happiness!

May the Lord above always be on your side to show you the right path and help you make the correct choices in life! I pray for you and your family's happiness and well-being on this special day. May you all have an amazing year ahead.



May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, and cleanliness.

I pray for you and your family's happiness and well-being on this pious occasion of Muharram.

In this holy month of Muharram, may Allah give you strength and good health.

Let us believe in the messenger of Allah and follow the light which has been sent down with him!

Never get affected by other people's words. Have faith in yourself and Allah!

Have a safe and blessed Muharram.

May Allah keep us steadfast on the right path this year and always.

All praise and thanks to Allah for allowing us to live the past year.

May this year be filled with Allah's Divine gifts for you! Wishing you peace, love, and joy. May this year be better than the last.

| When is Muharram 2025 holiday - July 6 or 7?