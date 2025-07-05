UAE: May 2025 IB Results Out, Meet School Toppers With Perfect Score

Several students in the UAE recorded outstanding performances in the May 2025 International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations, with scores well above the global average. The results were released on Saturday, July 5.

Among the standout performers at Innoventures education were Alia Abdelhamid and Melis Yilmaz from Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills (DIA EH), who achieved a perfect score of 45 - a distinction earned by just 0.1 per cent of IB Diploma candidates worldwide.

According to the results shared with Khaleej Times, students from three schools under this group - DIA Emirates Hills, DIA Al Barsha, and Raffles World Academy - posted a 100 per cent pass rate.

Across these campuses, two students scored the maximum 45 points, four achieved 44, and nearly a quarter of the graduating class scored 40 or more points.

The graduating cohort has secured offers from some of the world's most prestigious institutions, including Cambridge, Stanford, Cornell, Imperial College London, UC Berkeley, King's College London, and the London School of Economics, New York University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of St Andrew's, among others.

Alia Abdelhamid and Melis Yilmaz from DIA Emirates Hills scored a perfect 45 points. At DIA Al Barsha, Kanishka Kesharwani emerged as the top scorer with 44 points.

Alia Abdelhamid from DIA EH who bagged the perfect score said,“I feel deeply thankful for the incredible support I received from DIA Emirates Hills during my IB journey. The commitment of my teachers and the broader school community created an environment where I could truly thrive. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together.”

Melis Yilmaz, also from DIA EH, was very happy to attain 45/45 and said,“My IB journey at Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills has been truly transformative. The demanding academic environment, combined with unwavering support, has fostered both intellectual and personal growth. The strong sense of community and the constant encouragement to think critically and embrace a global perspective have equipped me for the future in ways I could never have imagined."

Reflecting on the school's performance and the students' achievements, Hitesh Bhagat, Principal of DIA Emirates Hills, said,“These results speak volumes about the dedication of our students, the commitment of our teachers, and the strength of our school community. We are thrilled to see our students continue to reach new heights and take their place at the world's leading universities.”

Kanishka Kesharwani from DIA Al Barsha, who emerged as the top scorer with 44 points, said, "It was surreal to open my result to see 44 after the year I had - gut-wrenching mocks and loads of all-nighters with endless fits of laughter and cries to put in my best effort for my exams. Deeply grateful for the person DIAB has made me, and for the support my family and friends have given me over the last couple of years."

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said, "This year's record-breaking results are a true reflection of our students' passion, resilience, and drive to succeed as well as the unwavering dedication of our educators and the support of our parent community. At Innoventures, we strive to nurture global citizens who are not only academically prepared but deeply inspired. We couldn't be prouder of this incredible cohort and look forward to all that they will go on to achieve.”

Commendable journey

Meanwhile, across seven GEMS schools that offer the IB diploma programme, three students attained the maximum score possible of 45.

A total of 645 Grade 12/Year 13 students from these schools across the UAE sat for these exams this year.

Together, they achieved an average point score of 34 and a pass rate of 95 per cent, exceeding the 2024 global averages of 30 points and 80 per cent respectively.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said,“Our students have once again shown what's possible with ambition, perseverance, and the right support. These outstanding results reflect their tireless effort and the dedication of our world-class educators. Every success story here speaks to the strength of our IB programmes and the values that underpin a GEMS education.”

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Executive Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said,“This success belongs to our entire community - students, teachers, and parents as well, who have journeyed together with purpose and heart. At Modern, we are deeply proud of the remarkable individuals they have evolved into."

Richard Drew – Chair of the UAE IB Association, lauded the students who achieved the perfect score.

"This year's cohort has once again demonstrated the resilience, determination, and global-minded spirit that define the IB experience. We commend the extraordinary dedication of every student, especially those who achieved the maximum 45 points, a truly remarkable accomplishment reached by only a small percentage of IB graduates worldwide. Their success is a testament to the rigorous academic discipline and holistic development fostered by the IB," he said.

"Equally, we celebrate the achievements of all students who have earned access to universities and pathways of their choice, whether in the UAE or abroad. Each journey is unique, and every outcome is the result of months (and often years) of hard work, perseverance, and curiosity," he added.