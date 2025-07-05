ADX Ushers In MENA's First Blockchain‐Powered Bond

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has opened the pricing stage for the first blockchain-based digital bond in the Middle East and North Africa, issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank and powered by HSBC Orion, marking a significant leap in regional capital market innovation.

Global investors will be able to participate through accounts at the Central Moneymarkets Unit in Hong Kong, Euroclear, Clearstream or via HSBC Orion, either directly or through existing custodians. The bond is structured to blend digital issuance with conventional post-trade systems, enhancing settlement efficiency while ensuring compatibility with international clearing and custody frameworks.

ADX's Group CEO, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, described this as a defining moment in transforming capital markets through innovation, with the exchange facilitating integration of the bond into existing infrastructure and aligning it to global settlement standards. He added that the initiative paves the way for tokenised future assets such as green bonds, sukuk and real estate-linked instruments.

FAB Group CFO Lars Kramer said the issuance establishes new benchmarks in transparency, security and efficiency, aligning with the UAE's progressive regulatory approach. He highlighted it as a vital step in FAB's innovation agenda and the development of a resilient digital capital market ecosystem.

HSBC served as sole global coordinator, lead manager and bookrunner, utilising its Orion digital assets platform operated via Hong Kong's CMU. Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO UAE at HSBC Bank Middle East, emphasised the move as a realisation of tokenisation potential in the region, achieved through collaboration with ADX and FAB.

The bond's pricing specifics-such as tenor, coupon and volume-have not been fully detailed publicly. However, analysts suggest it could be comparable with other tokenised debt instruments, such as those priced at SOFR+70 basis points with three-year maturity, reflecting institutional investor demand and digital bond issuance trends.

This move follows earlier digital bond initiatives through HSBC Orion, including sovereign and supranational issuances. Such instruments highlight the platform's standing in enabling digital debt markets. The integration with CMU fortifies access to established global wholesale infrastructure by tying into Euroclear and Clearstream linkages.

This strategic development positions Abu Dhabi as a regional leader in tokenised finance and digital capital markets. ADX aims to broaden its fixed-income offerings beyond traditional debt, offering investors digital bonds with advantages such as faster settlement times, reduced counterparty risk, enhanced transparency, and improved operational efficiency.

FAB itself is active in blockchain ecosystems, exploring stablecoins and digital RMB. It plans to issue a Dirham stablecoin and participates in cross-border CBDC initiatives through platforms like mBridge, involving central banks of China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the UAE.

As the bond advances beyond pricing to final issuance, stakeholders will monitor investor appetite, compliance alignment and the degree of infrastructure uptake. The success of this transaction could set a template for future digital issuance in the region, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's vision of a diversified, tech‐driven capital market.

Monitoring the transition from pricing to distribution and eventual listing on ADX will be critical. Observers will also assess whether digital issuance can tangibly reduce settlement durations, operational overheads and counterparty risk-fundamental value propositions of tokenised finance.

